Calgary police arrest 2 women in death of man nearly a year ago; charges pending

Calgary police have arrested two women in a year-old murder case.

Fletcher Kimmel, who was 30, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2016 getting into a black Toyota Rav 4 at a northeast convenience store.

At the end of January, his body was discovered near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest, west of Calgary.

Sandra Kimmel made a tearful plea earlier this week asking for information about her son's death.

She said she is living every parent's nightmare by outliving her child.

Charges are pending against the two women and their names will be released after a court appearance.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call police.