Social worker running for trustee

A Calgary social worker has made it a two-person race for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship in Wards 1 and 2.

Social worker Gord Cummings is running against Trina Hurdman, incumbent for Wards 6 and 7 chose to switch wards for the upcoming election due to family ties to the area.

During his campaign Cummings said he’d like to focus on acknowledging the diversity within the CBE system and accommodating that diversity.

“Talking about our Indigenous students is extremely important— being that truth and reconciliation is on everybody’s minds right now,” he said. “I think CBE needs to reflect that by having consistent messaging on truth and reconciliation.”

Cummings said the CBE can do that by taking direction from the Indigenous community, consulting with elders and connecting them directly with schools.

Gay-straight alliances, as well as newly immigrated students, would also be top of mind, Cummings said.

Cummings said he’d also like to advocate on behalf of teachers and support staff.

“In my mind our teachers and support staff require just as much support as anyone else, even our students in some cases,” he said.

In his experience with his special needs son, Cummings said teachers and support staff has been life-changing.

“Those teachers and those support staff have been a member of my family—not by blood or the traditional sense, but they’ve supported my family hugely,” he said.

Cummings said he’d also like to focus on the future and what students should be taught now to prepare them for life after school.

“Financial literacy that kids just simply aren’t being taught and it should be,” he said. “Coding as well—it’s a language that everybody should understand going forward.”

Cummings said his work as a social worker has driven him to run for trusteeship because he sees the difficulties the at risk and street entrenched youth he works with deal with.

“I’m here for the youth that I really haven’t seen a whole lot of representation for—

those forgotten kids,” he said.

As an example of the barriers they face he said it’s disheartening to see a homeless teen plead their case in front of an attendance board and possibly be charged for not attending school.

“We first need to understand what barriers prevent them from getting there,” he said.