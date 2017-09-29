Chestermere RCMP seek two suspects in armed assault

Chestermere RCMP is seeking two suspects in relation to a Thursday evening assault with a weapon in a grocery store parking lot.

According to a news release, the incident occurred Thursday around 6:30 p.m.—however, they didn't specify the location.

It’s alleged that two male suspects assaulted a man in the parking lot of the grocery store. During the assault, the RCMP said it’s alleged that one suspect brandished a handgun, but no shots were fired.

The RCMP said witnesses intervened during the assault and the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries and attended a hospital but was released a short time later.

No one else was injured.

Members of the RCMP, along with RCMP police dog services attempted to locate the suspects in the area.

While tracking, the police dog located a handgun in a bushy, treed area near a commercial building.

During the recovery by the police dog, the trigger was activated and a shot was fired from the handgun.

The police dog was not injured and there were no civilians in the area.

The first suspect is described as dark-skinned, between 5’9” and 5’11” with a slim build, dark hair and was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The second suspect is described as also being dark-skinned and between 5’9” and 5’11” with a slim build, with dark hair and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and said there is no danger to the public.