Two arrested in relation to homicide of Fletcher Kimmel

Days ago homicide victim Fletcher Kimmel’s mother made an emotional plea for information into her son’s death—now, Calgary police have two people in custody in relation to the murder.

According to police, following the public appeal from both police and Sandra Kimmel, police were able to further the investigation and have arrested two women and charges are pending.

On Tuesday, Kimmel’s mother Sandra said she didn’t want her son’s case to end up as “just another file in a box.”

"We deserve to know what happened...I think it just finishes his story."

Police said the names of the women will be released once they’ve been seen by a Justice of the Peace.

Kimmel, 30, was last seen getting into a black Toyota Rav4 at a northeast Calgary convenience store on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. His disappearance was treated as a missing person’s file until his body was located on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in a wooded area near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest.