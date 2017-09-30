Calgary police officer shoots man in convenience store confrontation

Calgary police shot and injured a man after a confrontation at a southwest convenience store Friday evening.



According to police, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating the incident, which began with a call to a convenience store in the 4600 block of 37 Street SW.



Police said they were called to the store after reports of a knife-wielding man, which prompted staff and patrons of the store to call 911.



Officers arrived and contained the building, but police said the situation escalated and an officer shot the man.



First aid was provided on scene and the man was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition, according to police.