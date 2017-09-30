Police watchdog investigating after man is allegedly shot by cop in Calgary

CALGARY — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in a convenience store in southwest Calgary Friday night.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says staff and people inside the store called police at about 8 p.m. Friday because a man was allegedly wielding a knife and behaving erratically.

ASIRT says officers contained the building, but the situation escalated and an officer fired at the man.

They say first aid was provided on the scene, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the man's life is not believed to be in danger.