Alberta RCMP searching for missing boater near Vulcan

Three men survived when a boat overturned on McGregor Lake but a fourth person has not been found

RCMP say they continue to search for a fourth boater.

Vulcan RCMP say one man is missing after a boat overturned on McGregor Lake yesterday.

Four men were fishing from a boat when it capsized due to rough conditions.

One of the men managed to swim to shore and two others were picked up by a passing boater, but a fourth man has not been found.

The three rescued men were treated at the scene by EMS for hypothermia and later released, RCMP said.

Police along with Fish and Wildlife officers, Vulcan County and Strathmore Fire and RCMP Air services searched the lake until dark on Saturday.

They resumed searching Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. but have halted on-water efforts due to the conditions.

Crews continue to search the edge of the lake, according to RCMP.

