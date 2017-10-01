Avatar program hopes to foster tech innovation in Alberta energy sector

Albert’s oil sector is just getting back on its feet, but Beaver Drilling and the University of Calgary are hoping to turn those unsteady steps into a running start through a new program that fosters innovation.

The Avatar program takes field-drilling employees in several week-long sessions with the staff at the University. The program is not so much an academic venture as it is an incubator for new ideas to help drive efficiency and build a new energy future.

Not that this program is not to be confused with the fictional Avatar program that turned Sam Worthington into a giant blue alien.

But like the message in the Avatar movie, one component of the program is helping the energy industry become more sustainable – and efficient.

“The changes taking place in the energy industry are profound and fast coming,” said Beaver Drilling CEO Kevin Krausert. “In order to thrive in that, we need to bring innovative technologies and innovative business models to drive efficiency and build a new energy future.”

The program recently completed its first phase with 16 field-drilling workers, from rough necks to rig managers, working with five oil companies to try and implement their ideas in real-world situations.

Krausert feels the energy industry can be slow to change and adapt, but a program like this could help break down barriers. In a world where we already having working applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Avatar could hopefully help the energy industry prepare for these technologies.

“We can’t sit still, we can’t rest. We need new ways of thinking and we need them fast,” Krausert said. “We can’t wait for things to get better, we have to build it now.”

It helps that it creates a safe space where workers can do away with traditional power structures – something you can’t exactly do on a rig site for safety reasons. On a wider scale, it could help foster a culture of innovation within the industry.

As the Avatar program marches forward, Krausert hopes it will become an important space in the drilling and energy sector.