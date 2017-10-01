City of Calgary ready for forecast Monday snowfall

With snow in the forecast for Monday, the City of Calgary says it's ready for whatever Old Man Winter throws at us.

“In anticipation of high winds and heavy snowfall overnight and tomorrow, we have additional trucks and staff on stand-by,” says Roads Maintenance Manager Bill Biensch. “Significant amounts of snow falling within a short period could result in accumulation on the roads. But the warm road temperatures and mild weather, should make this a relatively easy clean-up if the rain does turn to snow.”

The city will be clearing snow from roads based on a council-approved priority system. Roads with higher traffic get higher priority.

Biensch said it will keep the greatest number of drivers and commuters moving through the snow.

Although the city is ready, it wants to remind drivers to be prepared for weather-related delays on Monday.

“Give yourself a little bit of extra time, plan for delays, slow down and drive to conditions,” adds Biensch.

It's been three years since the "Snowtember" storm in early September caused heavy damage to trees. Because so many trees still have leaves, the city is asking Calgarians to be aware of the possibility of falling branches.