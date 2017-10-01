Edmonton terror attack: Calgary's Naheed Nenshi says he has spoken to Edmonton mayor
Edmonton police said they have a 30-year-old man in custody in connection with the attack which left five people, including a police officer, injured
Calgary's mayor said he has been in touch with his Edmonton counterpart, Don Iveson, following a terrorist attack on a busy downtown avenue in the provincial capital.
Naheed Nenshi said he offered Edmonton 'whatever assistance they may need.'
“I have been in touch with Mayor Don Iveson and I know that he and his colleagues are working around the clock to get to the bottom of this situation," Nenshi said in a statement on Sunday.
“All Calgarians stand with our sisters and brothers in Edmonton," he added. “We also stand with the Calgary Police Service as this was also an attack on those who protect us."
Nenshi said he knows Albertans are resilient and said, "this will not weaken the strong and diverse community that defines us."
