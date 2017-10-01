Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Calgary

Winter winds are hitting with a vengeance this year.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the City of Calgary, explaining that a low-pressure system moving into Alberta will bring rainfall into portions of the province today – which will quickly change to snow overnight.

Snowfalls for parts of southeastern Alberta might exceed 20 cm by Monday evening, while Calgary and Claresholm should expect closer to 10 cm.

Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected to develop and the strongest winds should subside by Monday afternoon.

The accumulating snow will make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate, especially in rush hour, so be prepared to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop while driving.