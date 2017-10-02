Albertans among the Las Vegas mass shooting victims

One Valleyview, Alta. woman has been killed and one Calgary man injured in the Las Vegas concert mass shooting Sunday.

At least fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were injured after a 64-year-old Mesquite, Nev. man opened fire at the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Among the dead was mother Jessica Klymchuk from Valleyview, Alta, north of Edmonton, who leaves behind four children. She was in Las Vegas with her fiance.

"I knew her from Grande Prairie she was such a gorgeous human being," said friend Candace Nicole. "She had the biggest heart and she always wore the sweetest smile. Her kids were her entire life and her family and friends meant the world.

Nicole said the time she spent with Jessica was always filled with laughter and she's saddened by her loss because she was a huge influence in her community.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson both expressed sympathy over the death of Klymchuk.

“Our hearts are all broken,’’ Iveson said in a tweet. “We will rally for Jessica’s children and family.’’

Klymchuk was working at St. Stephen's School in Valleyview as a Librarian and bus driver for the school.

"It is with shock and sadness that we confirm the loss of a Holy Family Catholic Regional Division staff member," read a statement from Superintendent Betty Turpin. "The scope of this tragedy is worldwide and we are feeling its impact here at home. The District will be continuing to support our entire school family. We will have crisis support in place immediately and as long as is needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, as well as all the families affected by this unimaginable attack."

Calgary hockey referee Steve Arruda was injured in the attack. A post on the Hockey in North America (HNA) Facebook page wishes him well after the tragedy.

“God’s Speed on his recovery to Calgary ref Steve Arruda, who was injured in the shooting in Las Vegas,” the post read.

HNA told Metro that Arruda is now out of surgery and doing well and that he’s expected to be released from hospital tomorrow.

Those are the latest reported Alberta victims Monday afternoon. It's believed there are two Canadians dead and four injured.

- with files from Canadian Press