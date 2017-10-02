Calgary Chamber mayoral debate short on details: CEO Adam Legge

The Calgary Chamber invited only three candidates to their mayoral debate Monday night to speak to a sold out crowd representing the business community.

When it was all said and done, Chamber president and CEO Adam Legge said he was still left wanting more details from all the candidates.

"We wanted to hear some greater commitment on how they were going to bring spending under control," said Legge. "We didn't get that."

Incumbent Mayor Naheed Nenshi used the debate to announce the release of his fiscal plan on his campaign website.

He also used the event to take aim at candidate Bill Smith, and the fact that he has released few details of what he would do as mayor.

"This is not fun and games," said Nenshi. "(Smith) used a job interview analogy at the end (of the debate). Well you wouldn't hire somebody who actually has no idea what they're talking about. You wouldn't hire anybody who hasn't walked into your building before. You wouldn't hire anyone who hasn't been to a city council meeting."

Smith made no apologies for his lack of experience, noting he had gotten the job done as a firefighter and as a lawyer.

"These two guys have had seven years to learn all the details on everything," said Smith. "I've only been in this since the spring. I've got a lot to learn. I'll admit I've got a lot to learn."

Chabot, who actually has over 12 years of experience on council, admitted that it is challenging to see attention and support go to Smith when he feels he has a better fiscally-conservative plan.

"My biggest challenge right now is to let Calgarians know who I am and what I'm about," said Chabot.

"I stand on my record. I have almost twice as much experience as all of the other candidates combined. That's only because there's one candidate who has municipal experience."

When asked if he would step down to avoid splitting the vote with Smith, Chabot made reference to news that broke Monday of an ailing rock star.

"I'm going say what Tom Petty would say if he could sing right now – And I won't back down."