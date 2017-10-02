Calgary Chamber poll finds 55 per cent of residents think city is overspending

The Calgary Chamber polled Calgarians on their biggest election concerns and the numbers show for this city, it's all about the dollars and cents.

'Taxes and money management' was the top issue for 31 per cent of respondents – the most popular answer by far.

'Jobs and the economy' came in second with 23 per cent of respondents ranking that as their top concern this election cycle.

The poll also found that a majority of Calgarians, 55 per cent, said they feel the city is overspending.

“If we had kept city spending increases in line with inflation and population growth we would have saved $4.6 billion dollars since 2008, which is about the same cost of the green line LRT,” said Adam Legge, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber.

Although current mayor Naheed Nenshi has pointed out that Calgarians pay some of the lowest residential property taxes of any large Canadian city, the Chamber said it's worried about non-residential property tax.

“In 2017, the business tax rate was 3.5 times the rate of residential – the highest of any major city in Alberta and most major cities in Canada," said Legge.

The Chamber is calling on the city to lower that ratio to 2:1 over the next decade so that tax burdens are distributed more fairly.

The poll was a sample of 300 Calgarians administered between Sept. 19 and 25.