Calgary charity delivering assistance to Caribbean hurricane victims

Several Albertans and a truckload of supplies are currently on their way to the Caribbean to help victims of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria rebuild.

Samaritan’s Purse Canada loaded a flatbed truck with emergency supplies and a relocatable building at their warehouse in Calgary on Monday.

The truck will travel to North Carolina where the much-needed materials will be flown to Antigua via the non-profit’s DC-8 cargo plane and finally transported by barge to Barbuda.

The 16x32 meter portable building, donated by local company Sprung Structures, will serve as Samaritan’s Purse’s operational and supply hub in the storm-battered region of Barbuda.

“We’re launching a major reconstruction project in Antigua and Barbuda,” said Brent Davis, Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s Response Director. “With much of Barbuda destroyed, we need to bring in our own building to provide the level of aid the people need to move forward.”

The organization is also helping with disaster clean-up in Puerto Rico and Dominica, which suffered massive infrastructure loss from hurricanes this summer.

Roy Ralph is travelling with the supplies to Barbuda and will help set up the operations centre. He’s been on several relief missions before and is specially trained in disaster response.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of putting (the building) together,” Ralph told Metro. “We’ll be there to do the grunt work in getting it set up.”

Ralph said he is looking forward to assisting with rebuilding efforts, and some warmer weather.

“I’ve done disaster relief starting here in High River and over to Japan, Iraq and all over the world, so this is another opportunity for me to go help someone in need,” Ralph said.

With that experience under his belt, he knows he can expect to endure what the local people are going through.