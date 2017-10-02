Calgary Fire Department rescues man from hotel fire

Calgary Fire Department crews rescued an unconscious man and extinguished a fire in a southwest hotel Monday afternoon.

The department received a 9-1-1 call at 12:40 p.m. to the Econo Lodge Hotel in the 7500 block of Macleod Trail.

When they arrived, they found a man in a smoke-filled hallway. He had been pulled from his room by unknown individuals, according to the department.

They were able to take the victim to a waiting ambulance outside.

The entire hotel was evacuated and 15 guests were temporarily displaced. Damage was mostly contained to a single room.