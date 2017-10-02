Calgary Fire Department rescues man from hotel fire
Crews were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel on Macleod Trail during the lunch hour
Calgary Fire Department crews rescued an unconscious man and extinguished a fire in a southwest hotel Monday afternoon.
The department received a 9-1-1 call at 12:40 p.m. to the Econo Lodge Hotel in the 7500 block of Macleod Trail.
When they arrived, they found a man in a smoke-filled hallway. He had been pulled from his room by unknown individuals, according to the department.
They were able to take the victim to a waiting ambulance outside.
The entire hotel was evacuated and 15 guests were temporarily displaced. Damage was mostly contained to a single room.
An investigator is looking into the exact cause of the fire.