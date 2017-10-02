Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton terror attack comments: 'You are finished'

A Calgary woman running for public school trustee in Wards 12 and 14 is being scorned for using social media to express controversial views—including one on the recent Edmonton terror attack.

Metro spoke with candidate Karen Draper last week, prior to the terror attack in Edmonton, on her views and have since reached out with additional questions on Monday morning, but has yet to hear back.

Draper took to Facebook following the attack in Edmonton Saturday night and said: ‘LGBTQ R U 2 DUM 2 C THE TERRORIST ATTACK IN EDMONTON IS YOUR FAULT AS WELL [sic].’

The post has since been removed from her trustee page, but remains active on her personal page where it’s with one Facebook user saying ‘You are finished in politics.’

Facebook user Jenna Lambert said ‘Your ignorance is appalling,’ while Owen Douglas Emblau said ‘This is utter garbage. Stop trying to spread hate.’

Later, Draper wrote a response on her page—again sparking outrage— that said had “validated reason” for writing what she did.

“…because almost every lgbt member I've met has been counter protesting our events against m103, the open borders, and against Islamic terrorism. Calling me a rascist. They have been violent here in Calgary. They have even physically attacked my friends, a church where they assaulted and maced people. Including children. 3 were arrested and charged that day. The lgbt in the area are also members of antifa the masked domestic terrorist group so Maybe some of you should think about how you represent your group. Also I will add that most our local antifa and lgbt youth attending these violent protests come from the Mount Royal university.

GENERALIZING THE WHOLE LGTB COMMUNITY.....maybe not a super idea

But wow!...”

On Thursday, when Metro spoke with Draper about her Facebook page she replied by saying, “A very controversial page.”

Draper told Metro she was against “Sogi 123 curriculum and this radical sex activism in schools.”

“To push this curriculum into grade school levels as young as kindergarten and integrating instructions for the teachers to be gender sensitivity is promoting that children can change their sexual orientation—I personally don’t find that morally acceptable to have an adult talking to my child about what kind of sex they could be having,” she said.

Metro also probed Draper about views she’d expressed about Islam, including a video in which she's at a Popeye’s restaurant in Calgary and demands to see their Halal certification.

She ends the video by saying:

“But, um, ya I saw all these Popeye chickens go up in Calgary and I was like “ah, I betcha they’re all halal organizations, the owners there are Muslims,” she said.

“So this is just another way—corporations and halal certification are supporting the refugee migration and we all known, Islamic terrorism.”