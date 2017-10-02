Calgary woman charged, charges pending against one man in relation to Fletcher Kimmel homicide

A Calgary woman has been charged—and charges are pending against a man—in relation to the murder of Fletcher Kimmel.

Kimmel, 30, was last seen at a northeast convenience store, on Sept. 27, 2016 getting into a black Toyota Rav4.



His disappearance was treated as a missing person’s file until his body was located on, Jan. 29, 2017, in wooded area near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest.

On Friday, police reported that they had taken two women into custody in connection with the investigation just days after Kimmel's mother made an emotional plea for information into her son's homicide.

One woman was charged, and the other was released without charges.

Stephanie Lee Outram, 33, has been charged with indignity to a human body. She was also arrested on 20 outstanding but unrelated warrants.

She will next appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said investigators have also identified a man believed to have used Kimmel’s bank card at a convenience store on Oct. 9, 2016.

Police have interviewed the man and charges are pending.

His name will be released once he has seen a Justice of the Peace.