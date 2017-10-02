Dozens of crashes on wintry Calgary roads
Winter blast responsible for four injury collisions, Calgary police said.
Winter has made its first appearance in Calgary this year, and with it comes treacherous road conditions.
According to Calgary police, between midnight and noon Monday they’d responded to 73 collisions, including four that involved injuries.
Police are advising caution on Calgary roads and city crews are out handling snow removal on all priority routes.
Highway 1 has been closed east of Calgary to Bassano due to the road conditions. Road blocks will be in place until the road surfaces can be properly cleared, RCMP said.
Environment Canada has a winter storm warning in effect for most of Southern Alberta, including Calgary, where it’s expected the total snowfall will reach 10 cm, with strong winds continuing to blow throughout the day.