One charged in relation to Manchester Industrial area deadly stabbing

Calgary police said the victim and the accused were 'criminal associates'

One man has been charged in relation to the September stabbing of Valeri Lomakine.

Calgary police have charged one man in relation to the September homicide of Valeri Lomakine.

Around 10 a.m. on September 6, police were called to check on the welfare of a man in the 5700 block of 2 Street SW.

The man was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Valeri Lomakine, 37, after the completion of his autopsy.

Act. Insp. Paul Wozney said on Sept. 28, 2017, Michael Jordan Hope, 27, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Wozney said the two men were “criminal associates” and that the homicide was “drug-related.”

Wozney said one man was buying drugs and the other was selling— but wouldn't elaborate on their roles.

