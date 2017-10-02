Politics in the Park: Ward 5

After Oct. 16, Ward 5 will never be the same.

That's because the ward's current councillor, Ray Jones, is running in Ward 10 this election cycle due to new ward boundary lines being drawn and a vacancy left by Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot, who is seeking the mayoral seat at Calgary City Council.

The six candidates who are running to fill the hot seat in the northeast ward are determined to come out on top, but only one will win.