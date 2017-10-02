That's a wrap on Calgary Film Fest

Calgarians sure do love movies – the Calgary International Film Festival estimates this years audience numbers grew by about 10 per cent.

Last year’s attendance was at 36,693 people, and this year its around 40,400.

As the festival wrapped up on Sunday, a number of jury awards were also given out.

Calgary produced short film Skin for Skin (directed by Carol Beecher and Kevin Kurytnik) won Best Overall Short, which means it will qualify for Academy Award consideration.

The other big winner was director Cody Bown and his film Gregoire, which won Best Canadian Narrative Feature.

“The quality of the films we received this year – from 54 countries around the world – was tremendous,” said Steve Schroeder, Calgary Film executive director. “And receiving a festival award often helps a filmmaker move forward with their next project.”