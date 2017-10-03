Alberta government announces new film funding model

The Alberta Government is turning up the incentives to keep the cameras rolling in the province’s growing film industry.

Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, has introduced a new Screen-Based Production Grant to replace the previous Alberta Production Grant.

The Screen-Based Production Grant will make $45 million per year available to production companies working in Alberta – covering up to 30 per cent of eligible production expenditures.

The previous Alberta Production Grant included the Alberta Media Fund, which drew criticism from industry professionals and Mayor Nenshi earlier this year when its budget was actually slashed by nearly $3 million, lowering it to $34 million in available funds. Some production companies even opted to take their projects elsewhere, as a response to caps place on the Alberta Media Fund.

“We know that the Alberta Media Fund is antiquated and stretched and has caused consternation in us going out and selling Alberta to the world,” said Mary Moran, president of Calgary Economic Development. She praised the new fund, hoping it will have the ability to bring more mid-sized projects to the province.

Miranda called the previous system a “bottomless pit” that wasn’t designed for the current level of growth in the industry. He indicated to Metro back in May that an overhaul was coming.

“We’re punching above our weight,” Miranda said during the announcement. “We have amazing crews, we’re comparatively doing well, but we can do more.”

The Details

The Screen-Based Production Grant isn’t just more money. It’s aimed to incentivize large and medium-sized productions to film in Alberta, and will prioritize projects that either use local talent and infrastructure (thereby creating jobs) or have cultural value to the province. Bonus points if a project does both.

There will be several intakes throughout the year and each project will be judged by its merits. The new grant program will begin accepting applications online beginning Oct. 25.

Hopeful Results

Last year, Alberta’s film industry created about 1,700 full-time jobs, according to Alberta Culture and Tourism.

Moran said the industry contributes about $165 million to the economy annually. She hopes to create a pipeline that will grow that number by five times over the next few years.

Damian Petti, president of the IATSE union Local 212, hopes that this will keep more talent in the province, rather than people migrating to locations like Vancouver.