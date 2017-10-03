Calgary police looking for fraud suspect targeting yoga studios

Calgary police are looking for a woman believed to have stolen credit, debit and personal identification cards from the bags of unsuspecting yoga practitioners.

The unidentified suspect, who police describe as likely in her late 30s to early 40s with shoulder-length light brown hair, took the personal effects from at least three yoga studios in Calgary between Sept. 2 and Sept 11.

She is likely between 5'7" and 5'9" tall and approximately 140 pounds.

Police said believe she used the cards to make several fraudulent purchases, but they didn't elaborate.