Calgary rolls out drive-in voting on Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Calgary citizens can cast their ballot in the upcoming municipal election from the comfort of their car.

The city’s drive-through voting pilot kicks off at 6:30 am at the McMahon Stadium parking lot, just off Crowchild Trail.

Paul Denys, manager of elections and census with the city, said the project is designed to make it more convenient for Calgarians to vote.

“It’s something you can do on your way to work,” he said. “We realize people are very busy, so we are going to be where people are doing what they need to do.”

Drivers who arrive at the polling station will be directed to one of a number of lanes. Once there, an elections worker will approach the vehicle with voting documents and a ballot.

Drivers will be able to do everything from the comfort of their vehicle, before driving out of the station once again.

“This is operating as a regular voting station,” said Denys. “We’re not cutting corners in any way.”

The cost will be comparable to any of the city’s other advance polling stations, which cost between $6,000 and $10,000 to run for the duration of the advance voting schedule. The drive-in should run just as efficiently.

“The typical voting station will process an elector in eight minutes or so and we don’t expect this to be any different,” he said.

He said that just like any voting station, elections material will not be allowed within the voting zone.

When pushed by reporters, Denys admitted there would be nothing stopping people from holding election signs just outside the boundary, just as they could outside any polling station, but he said he doesn’t expect anything like that to happen.

Mount Royal University Political Science professor Duane Bratt said it’s unusual.

“It’s a gimmick,” he said, “unless it works.”

Bratt said if it works, he expects to see the idea spread.