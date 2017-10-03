Canada and EU settle dispute on beef import restrictions following trade deal
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Canada has agreed to drop a decades-old trade dispute against the European Union's restriction of beef imports thanks to terms in the recently enacted Canada-EU trade agreement.
The dispute goes back to 1989 when the European Union closed the door on imports of hormone-treated beef, leading both Canada and the United States to challenge the decision at the World Trade Organization.
In a joint statement posted to the WTO website Tuesday, Canada and the EU said that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement that went into force last month was "conducive for finding a mutually agreed solution and settling the dispute."
The terms of the CETA deal allows Canada to export 50,000 tonnes of hormone beef duty-free, while in Tuesday's release Canada agreed to suspend its dispute on the hormone issue while the trade deal remains in place.
Canada had been pushing for a large enough quota to make it worthwhile for producers to set up hormone-free herds, which are generally more expensive to manage.
The government had also looked for assurances from the EU that European governments would not set up non-tariff barriers to Canadian meat, using the back door to prevent Canadian products from competing with their own.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'