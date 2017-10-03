Canadian Taxpayers Federation releases survey for Calgary election

Want to know where your candidate stands on pay cuts and pensions? The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has that covered.

On Tuesday, the group released data from a questionnaire they sent to as many candidates as they could get in touch with via email. The questions concentrated on some of the trends that CTF reports on, namely factors the group believes impacts Calgarian's taxes.

The foundation was able to gather responses from 13 of the 14 Wards and also secured responses from the three mayoral candidate "front-runners."

“If voters are concerned about their rising property tax bills, they should take a look at the survey results,” said Interim Alberta Director Colin Craig in a prepared release.

“We asked candidates about whether they would make some tough decisions to save taxpayers money. Some candidates said they would, others said they wouldn't.”

Out of those surveyed, 37 candidates agreed to scale back pension costs to varying degrees, 32 agreed to scale back salary costs and 34 would be willing to put a cap on future property tax increases.

“We were pleased to see mayoral candidate Bill Smith commit to go beyond a property tax increase cap and find actual savings for taxpayers,” said Craig.

“However, we would like to see more details from him about just how many tax dollars he's willing to contribute to a new arena.”

Craig said the group was disappointed incumbent Mayor Naheed Nenshi wouldn't commit to capping taxes.