City of Calgary facing $93M class-action privacy lawsuit

Thousands of City of Calgary employees have banded together and sued their employer for more than $90 millon over an alleged breach of privacy.

The class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday at the Calgary Courts Centre names Terrence Cook as the representative plaintiff.

The statement of claim filed on behalf of 3,716 city employees alleges that between 2012 and 2016 “personal information was accessed, compromised and disclosed to unknown and unauthorized recipients.”

According to the lawsuit, the class members provided personal information to the city, including their social insurance numbers, Alberta Health Care numbers, medical records, addresses and more.

“The personal information included very personal and sensitive information pertaining to the class members,” reads the statement of claim.

In June of 2016, the lawsuit claims that the personal information was shared via email with an employee at another Alberta municipality.

The statement of claim asserts that the breach leaves the class members at an increased risk of financial fraud, identity theft, and psychological injury.

Metro has reached out to the City of Calgary but has yet to hear back.