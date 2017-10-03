Common Sense Calgary poll predicts tight races in key wards

As elections go, municipal ones tend to sway in favour of incumbents, but new data released by Common Sense Calgary purports Calgarians are bucking the trend.

The conservative interest group that first popped up in the 2013 election is back with a poll showing that some incumbents are in tight races with their fresh-faced competitors.

The group's first release encompasses Wards 9, 8, 7, 1, 4, and 12 asking participants "Of the following candidates, who would you be most likely to vote for in your local Ward?"

“It is more important now than ever before for Calgarians to get informed and get involved,” said Megan Brown, Executive Director of Common Sense Calgary in a prepared release.

“Calgarians told us that they wanted more information on their candidates and how to make their vote count. That’s why we spent the last two weeks surveying candidates, and why we chose to conduct this poll. Now it's up to Calgarians.”

The numbers show a tight race between Brent Alexander and incumbent Coun. Druh Farrell in Ward 7. In Ward 8, the poll found incumbent Evan Woolley and Chris Davis were neck and neck.

The poll was commissioned by Common Sense Calgary and conducted by Pantheon Research. Between Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, the research group used Interactive Voice Response and a random sample of 2048 Calgarians over the 6 Wards in this release. The margin of error is between 4.7 and 5.7 percentage points depending on the ward.

Here are the full results:

Ward 1:

Cole Christensen - 1.19%

Chris Blatch - 6.89%

Ward Sutherland - 40.86%

Coral Bliss Taylor - 16.86%

Cam Khan - 2.14%

Undecided - 32.07%

Ward 4

Srini Ganti - 1.39%

Blair Berdusco - 5.82%

Sean Chu - 49.31%

Greg Miller - 20.78%

Undecided - 22.71%

Ward 7

Marek Hejduk - 0.71%

Brent Alexander - 27.40%

Druh Farrell - 29.89%

Margot Aftergood - 9.96%

Dean Brawn - 12.18%

Undecided - 19.85%

Ward 8

Karla Charest - 2.71%

Evan Woolley - 31.85%

Chris Davis - 30.53%

Carter Thomson - 1.36%

Undecided - 33.56%

Ward 9

Omar M’Keyo - 0.90%

Cheryl Link - 21.88%

Cesar Saavedra - 1.79%

Boss Madimba - 1.49%

Gian-Carlo Carra - 22.99%

Trevor Buckler - 3.28%

David Metcalfe - 5.07%

Undecided - 42.60%

Ward 12

Brad Cunningham - 7.02%

Teresa Hargreaves - 9.94%

Shane Keating - 41.20%

Mackenzie Quigley - 4.68%

Undecided - 37.16%