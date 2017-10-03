Five llamas dead following dog attack in southeast Calgary
Police were asked to euthanize one critically-injured llama upon their arrival
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary’s animal and bylaw services are investigating a dog attack on a rural property that resulted in the death of multiple llamas.
According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to the property in the 3000 block of 88 Street SE around 9:15 a.m. after receiving reports that two dogs were attacking a number of llamas on the property.
Upon arrival, police discovered that three llamas had died as a result of the attack, while two were in serious distress.
“Under the request of the llamas owner, officers euthanized one critically injured llama, and another died shortly after our arrival,” said CPS.
The city of Calgary community standards (bylaw services) are leading the investigation. Metro has reached out to the city and will update the story once they have been in contact.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville