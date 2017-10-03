Five llamas dead following dog attack in southeast Calgary

Calgary’s animal and bylaw services are investigating a dog attack on a rural property that resulted in the death of multiple llamas.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to the property in the 3000 block of 88 Street SE around 9:15 a.m. after receiving reports that two dogs were attacking a number of llamas on the property.

Upon arrival, police discovered that three llamas had died as a result of the attack, while two were in serious distress.

“Under the request of the llamas owner, officers euthanized one critically injured llama, and another died shortly after our arrival,” said CPS.