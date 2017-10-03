News / Calgary

Group area in Calgary's Fish Creek park closed for upgrades

The Glennfield area will reopen in 2018

This map shows the Glennfield day-use areas in southwest Calgary.

Three popular areas for groups to gather in Fish Creek Provincial Park are getting a makeover.

The province announced Tuesday that three day-use spaces in the Glennfield area will close until mid-2018 while updates are completed.

New accessible washrooms, decks, ramps and landscaping will be installed, according to a news release from the ministry of environment and parks, and there are also plans to add another large group shelter for special events.

The accessible washrooms, which the province said will eventually be duplicated across the park, feature low-flow faucets and LED lighting.

The upgrades are part of $2.7 million earmarked by the province this year for a five-year period of revitalizing Alberta parks.

