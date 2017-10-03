Group area in Calgary's Fish Creek park closed for upgrades
The Glennfield area will reopen in 2018
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three popular areas for groups to gather in Fish Creek Provincial Park are getting a makeover.
The province announced Tuesday that three day-use spaces in the Glennfield area will close until mid-2018 while updates are completed.
New accessible washrooms, decks, ramps and landscaping will be installed, according to a news release from the ministry of environment and parks, and there are also plans to add another large group shelter for special events.
The accessible washrooms, which the province said will eventually be duplicated across the park, feature low-flow faucets and LED lighting.
The upgrades are part of $2.7 million earmarked by the province this year for a five-year period of revitalizing Alberta parks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'