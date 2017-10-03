More than $20K raised for Alberta mother of four killed in Las Vegas shooting

An Alberta mother of four who lost her life while at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas is being remembered as “devoted” and “respected” on a page raising money for her four children.

The YouCaring compassionate crowdfunding page organized by Danille Wallan said Klymchuk lost her life while at the concert in Las Vegas with her finacé Brent Irla by her side.

“She leaves behind a large, devastated family and four beautiful children,” reads the page description. “We ask that you donate to help support her family during a time of difficult loss.”

The page said the money will go towards medical expenses from the United States, funeral expenses and a children’s fund for her four kids.

According to the post, Klymchuk lived in Valleyview, Alta. with Irla and her kids.

“She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt and daughter. She was a respected member of the community & the catholic school division,” it said.

“Jessica will be greatly missed by many friends & family, we hope that we can take away a small burden for all those involved by giving back to them this way.”

The page has already been shared 9.8K times and raised $23,773.