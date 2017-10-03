Okotoks mom killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

A Calgary-area mother was confirmed to be among the dead in the deadly gun attack at a Las Vegas concert Sunday evening that has left approximately 60 dead and more than 550 injured.

Tara Roe Smith became the fourth Canadian fatality when her aunt, Val Rodgers, confirmed the mother of two had been killed.

Roe Smith's uncle, Dan Rodgers, told Metro from Brandon, Man. that the family wasn't providing interviews at this time.

"It's a really tough time for the family," he said.

Loretta Hamilton, a former neighbour in Brandon, Man. described Roe Smith as a "beautiful, soft-hearted, loving mother and family member" who vacationed with her family in Clear Lake, Man. every summer.

A private neighbourhood gathering was planned Tuesday night in honour of Roe Smith and her family.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Roe Smith by Levi Nye with the title “Expenses for Zach and the kids.”

“In a time of overwhelming emotions, sadness, and pain, the last thing the Roe/Smith families need to be worrying about are the financial obligations associated with this tragic loss. He's not the kind to ask for help, but Zach would give you the shirt off his back, even if you weren't the kind to ask for help either.”

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $60K, surpassing the original fundraising goal of $2,500. The goal has since been changed to $100k.

The Foothills School Division issued a statement Tuesday, as Roe Smith was an educational assistant who worked at Ecole Percy Pegler Elementary in Okotoks.

"It has been a challenging time for our Division yet we continue to stand together and support one another," read a statement from John Bailey, Superintendent of Schools for Foothills School Division.

"We have put our crisis response team in place and they will remain as long as is needed to assist students and staff. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this unimaginable attack."

Alberta's Education minister David Eggen also tweeted condolence.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that another victim of the Las Vegas shooting has been identified as an educational assistant for @fsd38," Eggen wrote.

Originally Roe Smith was believed missing and there was a frantic effort to find her.

Friends and family of Tara Smith took to social media to express their concern and made pleas for help in locating Smith in the aftermath.