Okotoks mom missing following Las Vegas mass shooting

A Calgary area mother is amongst the missing following the attack at a Las Vegas concert Sunday evening that has left approximately 60 dead and more than 550 injured.

Friends and family of Tara Smith Roe took to social media to express their concern and plead for help in locating Smith.

“My cousin and his wife Tara Smith were at the concert. Please pray that’s she is safe. They were split up during the commotion,” wrote her cousin, Christa Ehman.

Twitter user Krista Wilde wrote: “Please #RETWEEET-Missing in Vegas after last nights shooting, Albertan Tara Roe (Smith). #missinginvegas#vegasshooting #vegas #vegasstrip”