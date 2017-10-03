Politics in the Park: Ward 6

News / Calgary

In a special video series, Metro spoke with nearly all the candidates vying for your vote across the city and asked them the same four questions about their vision for Calgary

Metro spoke to candidates about their vision for Ward 6.

Ward 6 is wide open for a new face as incumbent Richard Pootmans has officially announced he's retiring.

That leaves a lot of names and new faces for voters to study before checking the ballot box on Oct. 16th.

For our special series 'Politics in the Park,' Metro spoke to candidates about their vision for Ward 6 – check them out and decide for yourself!

VIDEO EMBED

