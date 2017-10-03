Province set to unveil draft of Alberta Cannabis Framework

Take a deeeeeep breath – the province is set to release a draft of its provincial Cannabis Framework on Wednesday.

The draft will eventually shape policy for recreational marijuana’s impending debut into the mainstream, legal market next year, although Albertans will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the document first.

More than 100 submissions to the province from a wide range of stakeholders were considered when writing the framework, according to the province, in addition to input from more than 45,000 Albertans from an online questionnaire about legalized cannabis.

Key questions that may be answered tomorrow include what age Albertans will likely be able to purchase pot and how – retail storefronts are one possibility, but so are online sales similar to the medical marijuana system.

Ontario's government announced earlier this month they would control cannabis sales and distribution in that province, similar to the way liquor sales are handled by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

Alberta's liquor stores are regulated by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission and privately owned and operated.

Ever since Ottawa introduced the Cannabis Act (Bill C-45) earlier this year, Alberta’s government has been emphasizing their own priorities for legalization: keeping pot away from minors, keeping impaired drivers off the road, and diverting revenue from the black market.