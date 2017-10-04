Alberta marijuana rules to resemble those of alcohol

There were no surprises from the province’s first draft of the Alberta Cannabis Framework released Wednesday.



The framework will eventually shape the policy ushering in recreational marijuana’s impending debut into the mainstream, legal market next summer.



Albertans can expect legal, recreational weed to look a lot like purchasing and consuming alcohol does once the federal government enacts Bill C-45 (the Cannabis Act) next year: the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission’s (AGLC) mandate will expand to include regulating pot in this province.



The framework proposes Albertans will have to be at least 18 years old to buy pot from the specialized retail stores selling it. It's still up for debate whether these stores will be privately or publicly owned.

“At this point I think we are open to all options,” Ganley said, noting it would take a lot of resources for the province to set up a government-run system.



Standard buffer zones and operating hours for these stores will be set by the province but municipalities will be able to set up additional zoning restrictions based on their needs.



There will be mandatory education for staff working in these stores and customers will receive ‘standard point-of-purchase information’ about safe use, according to the framework.



There will be province-wide regulations to limit where cannabis can be used in public to limit second-hand exposure, however, you will be able to smoke or vaporize it wherever you can smoke cigarettes. In other words, look for the designated smoking areas.



The framework proposes smoking or vaporizing cannabis will be banned on hospital grounds, private or public school properties and areas frequented by children, such as playgrounds.

“Our decisions were made primarily on the feedback we received from Albertans and consultations with stakeholders,” said Ganley, when asked about the decision to allow cannabis consumption where smoking cigarettes is currently allowed.