Alberta marijuana rules to resemble those of alcohol
The province's cannabis framework proposes Albertans will have to be at least 18 years old to buy pot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
There were no surprises from the province’s first draft of the Alberta Cannabis Framework released Wednesday.
The framework will eventually shape the policy ushering in recreational marijuana’s impending debut into the mainstream, legal market next summer.
Albertans can expect legal, recreational weed to look a lot like purchasing and consuming alcohol does once the federal government enacts Bill C-45 (the Cannabis Act) next year: the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission’s (AGLC) mandate will expand to include regulating pot in this province.
The framework proposes Albertans will have to be at least 18 years old to buy pot from the specialized retail stores selling it. It's still up for debate whether these stores will be privately or publicly owned.
“At this point I think we are open to all options,” Ganley said, noting it would take a lot of resources for the province to set up a government-run system.
Standard buffer zones and operating hours for these stores will be set by the province but municipalities will be able to set up additional zoning restrictions based on their needs.
There will be mandatory education for staff working in these stores and customers will receive ‘standard point-of-purchase information’ about safe use, according to the framework.
There will be province-wide regulations to limit where cannabis can be used in public to limit second-hand exposure, however, you will be able to smoke or vaporize it wherever you can smoke cigarettes. In other words, look for the designated smoking areas.
The framework proposes smoking or vaporizing cannabis will be banned on hospital grounds, private or public school properties and areas frequented by children, such as playgrounds.
“Our decisions were made primarily on the feedback we received from Albertans and consultations with stakeholders,” said Ganley, when asked about the decision to allow cannabis consumption where smoking cigarettes is currently allowed.
“To prohibit public consumption, particularly in light of no-smoking rules in apartments and condos, would essentially prohibit use for a huge section of the population.”
The public will be able to provide their blunt weedback on the framework until Oct. 27 before it's finalized later this winter, Justice Minster Kathleen Ganley said at a press conference in downtown Calgary.
Alberta is sticking with the federal government’s public possession and purchase limit of 30 grams – about 40 joints, by the province’s estimate – but that doesn’t apply to what someone can possess at home.
There will be a limit of four pot plants per household, they’ll have to be grown indoors –greenhouses are considered indoors – and won’t be allowed to exceed one metre in height.
Initially, cafes and lounges for cannabis consumption won’t be allowed (neither will sampling in retail shops) – but once the federal government establishes clearer regulations for ‘edibles,’ that could change.
Online sales and distribution likely won’t be available right away, the province said, because of concerns about age verification. It's something they are working on, Ganley said.
New tools to address drug impaired driving will also be introduced in the near future, but the minister didn't elaborate, except to say legislation will be introduced before July 2018.
The province reemphasized priorities for legalization: keeping pot away from minors, keeping impaired drivers off the road, and diverting revenue from the black market.
Ganley said youth found in possession of less than five grams of cannabis would receive a ticket, a phone call to their parents or guardians and the pot would be seized. More than five grams would cross the criminal threshold.
More than 100 submissions from a wide range of stakeholders were weighed in total, in addition to input from more than 45,000 Albertans who took an online questionnaire about how the province should approach legalization.