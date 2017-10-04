Andre Chabot says he's getting threats from Bill Smith backers

Ward 10 councillor and mayoral candidate Andre Chabot said he's been getting threatening calls to his campaign from people identifying themselves as Bill Smith supporters.

Chabot also told Metro News he had a rock thrown through his campaign headquarters early in the race.

He said the calls have demanded he step down or risk splitting the vote with Smith, who has shown a slight lead over incumbent Mayor Naheed Nenshi in some polls.

"(They're saying things like), 'How dare you think that a Frenchman could get elected in this city as mayor?'" said Chabot. "No, I'm running on the principle that I believe that I'm a better candidate."

On Tueday, Rebel Media published an opinion piece that suggested Smith's campaign was in danger from vote splitting by Chabot.

Chabot said previously he had answered online trolls privately, but this time he fired back publicly via Facebook, asking for a one-on-one debate with Smith.

"If you want me to step down – set up a forum and have a one-on-one debate and take the gloves off and hash it out," said Chabot. "You tell me whether you still support Bill."

Chabot said he and Rebel Media boss Ezra Levant have met only in passing, and that no reporter from Rebel media contacted him for the piece that ran.

"That's how far reaching Bill's reach is into some of these organizations," said Chabot. "I don't know if they owe him something or what, because they've never ever spoken to me."

Rick Donkers, campaign spokesman for the Smith campaign, said they unequivocally are not associated with Rebel Media.

He also said the campaign is discouraging Bill Smith supporters from trying to influence Chabot on leaving the race, and that they welcome his participation in democracy.

"We know that some of our financial backers have reached out to him," said Donkers.

"It's not an ideal situation."

As for the possibility of a one-on-one debate between Chabot and Smith, Donkers was noncommittal, noting that schedules are tight as we get closer to election day but he could never say never.

"I don't see an advantage to a one-on-one debate with any of the mayoral candidates," said Donkers.