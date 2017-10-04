Calgary Flames fans undeterred by arena brouhaha

Despite ongoing arena drama, Calgary Flames fans say their enthusiasm for the season hasn’t been tempered—in fact, the newest Flame has once again ignited their interest.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the NHL have been in a standoff with the City of Calgary for months over different views for a new home arena for the Flames.

Plans to get a new arena have become a municipal election issue, with Mayor Naheed Nenshi releasing the city’s proposed finance plan and opposition Bill Smith telling voters he has a plan—but it’s a secret for now.

Ramina Shlah, Flames expert for Fansided Network blog ‘Flame For Thought’ said the arena remains an issue for fans, but the signing of NHL superstar Jaromir Jagr, 45— best known for being the second highest all-time scorer behind Wayne Gretzky— has steered focus away from the debacle.

“Having a legend like Jagr is making everyone excited,” she said. “The NHL has already had thousands of orders for Jagr Flames jerseys from all over the world. There is much more to come. He may single-handedly fix the arena situation.”

Michael MacGillivray, a blogger for Flames fan blog, Matchsticks and Gasoline, said at the very least, Jagr is a good publicity move that can excite even the most casual Flames fan.

“After the poor preseason and the divisive arena negotiations, fans needed something exciting that they could unite behind. Jagr is that. ” he said.

MacGillvray said even with the arena fuss, he feels that once the Flames get back to playing meaningful games, the focus will shift back to enjoying victories and “grumbling over losses.”

“With the looming election it looks like the arena politics could thrust themselves back into the spotlight, but if the Flames are winning I don’t expect it to put a damper on the season,” he said. “If they’re losing though, look out.”

Long-time Flames fan, Darrin Schiffner said he thinks a new arena is a good idea and needed to increase revenue—but the drama won’t stop him from enjoying his favourite team.

“I just enjoy going out and watching them. I just want them to be here to go see. I’ve been going since I was a kid. Since the 1980s I’ve been a fan” he said.

Schiffner said at the end of the day the Flames are a business, though, and no new arena could mean no team in the future.

“We could end up losing them because they are a business, so they do what they have to do to make money,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll come to that though.”

Shlah said she’s most looking forward to some intense battles of Alberta.

“The teams haven’t exactly been prominent in the last few years,” she said. “But, with predictions for both teams to finish in the top of the Pacific division, we could see our first Battle of Alberta in the playoffs since 1991. I’m excited for that.”

MacGillvray echoed the sentiment.