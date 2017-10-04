Calgary NDP MLA quits over unrepresented 'middle'

Citing an unrepresented “middle,” a Calgary MLA has quit the Alberta NDP to sit as an independent.

Karen McPherson, MLA for Calgary Mackay Nose Hill made the announcement Wednesday, both in a statement and on Twitter.

McPherson was pointed in her statement, noting extreme views on the right and left as a primary reason for her departure.

“Continuing to do politics the way it’s been done will lead to further polarization,” read McPherson’s statement.

“We’re missing the middle where we have more in common with each other than we are different.”

On Twitter, McPherson echoed her written statement.

“Our world is becoming increasingly polarized with pressures of left & right politics. I don’t reflect either of those options,” she tweeted.

McPherson also pointed to the fact that there’s no “clear path to alleviating the deficit,” taking a direct shot at a perceived lack of a plan to reduce Alberta’s growing debt.

McPherson staved off challenges from both the Wildrose and the PC party in a hotly-contested northwest Calgary provincial race in the 2015 election.

The business-analyst-turned-politician served as a backbencher in Premier Rachel Notley’s government, and she said she was grateful for the friendships made and the lessons learned.