Calgary police make drug bust in Beltline

The Calgary Police Service is claiming a victory in the fight against illegal drugs in the Beltline.

During August and September, police had received complaints of an individual dealing drugs within view of an elementary school, a daycare, and a social service agency.

Police also had reason to believe that drug activity was linked to other criminal occurrences and social disorder.

On Oct. 2, members of the District 1 Beat Team executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of 10 Street SW. One man was taken into custody, and officers found drugs and weapons including 7.3 grams of heroin, 24 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition and a machete.

Officers believe the heroin contains fentanyl and other unknown substances.

Shameel Nitesh Ram, 37, of Calgary, is charged with trafficking of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and careless storage of ammunition.