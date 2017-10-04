Cannabis cafes a possibility in the future: Alberta justice minister

The first draft of Alberta's cannabis policy was good news for at least one business hoping to edge their way into the new frontier legalization presents.

Initially, cafes and lounges for cannabis consumption won’t be allowed (neither will sampling in retail shops), but that could change once the federal government establishes clearer regulations for ‘edibles,' Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said on Wednesday.

"We're not proposing to (allow cafes) right now ... because the only thing that's been legalized at this point is smoked product, and that kind of takes us backward in terms of occupational health and safety," Ganley said.

Alan Gertner, CEO and co-founder of the Toronto-based cannabis lifestyle brand Tokyo Smoke, said he understands where the government is coming from.

"Majority of consumption is quickly becoming non-combustible products," Gertner explained. "That's the way a majority of Canadians will want to consume (it) ... when we think about the future of the cannabis retail experience, we think about non-combustibles."

The chain, which sells traditional café fare alongside cannabis accessories, is opening a location in Calgary’s Beltline this November.

They don’t sell weed, just accessories and lifestyle products, but that will change if Alberta allows private businesses to sell recreational pot – a decision that's still being made, according to Ganley.

Gertner said as first glance, Alberta's framework lays out some exciting possibilities for the brand.

"It's very exciting for us," Gertner told Metro. "We see an opportunity to open a number of stores in the province."

Tokyo Smoke has three storefronts in Ontario and plans to open six more in North America by the end of this year, including the Calgary location on 12 Avenue and 1 Street SW.