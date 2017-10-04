News / Calgary

Five-year-old girl hit by car in Calgary's southwest

The girl was transported to the Alberta Children's Hospital

Police said the accident occured near Millrise Drive and Millbank Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Screenshot / Google Maps

Police said the accident occured near Millrise Drive and Millbank Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A young girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the community of Millrise on Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to Millrise Drive near Millbank Drive around 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a five-year-old girl being hit by a car.

Const. David Fehr said the girl was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No other information was provided at this time.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...