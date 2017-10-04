Five-year-old girl hit by car in Calgary's southwest
The girl was transported to the Alberta Children's Hospital
A young girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the community of Millrise on Wednesday morning.
According to police, they were called to Millrise Drive near Millbank Drive around 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a five-year-old girl being hit by a car.
Const. David Fehr said the girl was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
No other information was provided at this time.