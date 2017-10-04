Sporting life opens second brick-and-mortar shop in Calgary

While many retailers these days are increasingly moving operations online, Sporting Life is putting its chips into a new, massive brick and mortar shop in Market Mall.

This will be their second location in Calgary after Southcentre Mall.

The new location will be 40,000 square feet and create 130 jobs for Calgarians.

“Competition between online and brick and mortar is very interesting. The thing is, e-commerce and digital have been here for quite some time now. For us, we have a very robust online platform,” said Jean Paul Corbeil, director of marketing for Sporting Life.

“I think at the end of the day the online store is just another conduit to shop. People still want to come in and try on a beautiful parka or get a pair of custom boots done properly – you can’t do those things online. So the brick and mortar experience is still, for us, probably the number one shopping experience.”

Corbeil said that’s the big appeal of Sporting Life – the in-store experience and getting to feel out the equipment for yourself in the store.

They also focus on hiring people who are excited about the products they sell, and those 130 jobs will range from trainers, merchandisers, management and salespeople.

“Whether you’re looking at it as a lifetime position, or a benchmark to move into another position, it’s a great learning experience,” Corbiel said.