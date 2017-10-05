Brothers with FAS who raped teen need structure, supervised environment: lawyers

CALGARY — Lawyers for two brothers who repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl say their clients should spend years in prison.

Sentencing arguments are being heard for Corey and Cody Manyshots, who pleaded guilty in October 2015 to kidnapping, uttering threats, sexual assault and robbery.

Corey's lawyer, Mitch Stevenson, is asking for about 6 1/2 years behind bars, including time already in custody.

Alain Hepner, who is representing Cody, has proposed a sentence of about nine years.

Court has heard the brothers suffer from fetal alcohol syndrome, have poor cognitive function and struggle with mental illness.

Reports presented as evidence say the two should be in a structured, supervised environment where their unique needs can be addressed.

Hepner said there is no treatment for fetal alcohol syndrome, but he hopes there is a way the brothers can get the support they need to lead a meaningful life once their sentence ends.

"These two men fell through the cracks of life," he said.