Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says Energy East cancellation shouldn't be celebrated

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says the loss of the Energy East pipeline shouldn’t something that’s celebrated in some parts of Canada.



TransCanada Corp. has cancelled its $15.7-billion proposed Energy East pipeline, cutting off a potential conduit to bring more western Canadian oil to eastern refineries and overseas export markets.



CEO Russ Girling cited non-specific “changed circumstances’’ for the decision in a brief news release Thursday morning. The Calgary-based company refused to give further explanation.

The decision comes a month after TransCanada asked the National Energy Board to put regulatory hearings on hold. It said it had to review an NEB panel’s decision to allow consideration of greenhouse gas emissions caused by producing and processing the oil transported in the pipeline, an unprecedented expansion of the scope of the inquiry.



Nenshi told reporters Thursday that Calgary - and Canada - have lost out on a “transformative project for the Canadian economy.”



“It’s no surprise to anyone that everyone in Calgary, me included, is disappointed at this turn of events,” said Nenshi.



Given the perception the NEB’s change in the scope of the project review affected TransCanada’s willingness to move ahead with the project, Nenshi said the federal government needs to provide a clearer path forward for energy producers and investors.



“It’s incumbent upon the Trudeau government to come clean about what the NEB needs to do so that we don’t make this mistake in the future,” he said.



Some have pointed out the political divide in the cancellation of the project, but Nenshi dismissed the idea that it was an east versus west thing, instead taking aim at Montreal mayor Denis Coderre specifically.



Quebec politicians, along with Indigenous and environmental groups, welcomed the project’s demise, branding it as a harbinger of the inevitable death of fossil fuels and a reminder of the need for further green energy development.



“I cannot believe frankly that anyone would take any glee in the loss of this incredibly important investment and the loss of thousands and thousands of jobs and in the continuing reliance of citizens on oil from foreign countries,” Nenshi said, referring to Coderre.



“To me that's not something to be celebrating today.”