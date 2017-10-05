Calgary police say woman in serious condition after being shot at apartment
CALGARY — A woman is in hospital after a shooting at a home in southeast Calgary.
Police say a man called 911 this morning to report a woman had been shot in an apartment building in the 1700 block of 37 Street S.E.
Emergency responders say a woman was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Calgary police say it appears numerous shots were fired into a residence.
They say it's unknown where the woman was at the time of the shooting or if she was the intended target.
Police have not released a description of a suspect.
(CFFR)
