Calgary police say woman in serious condition after being shot at apartment

CALGARY — A woman is in hospital after a shooting at a home in southeast Calgary.

Police say a man called 911 this morning to report a woman had been shot in an apartment building in the 1700 block of 37 Street S.E.

Emergency responders say a woman was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Calgary police say it appears numerous shots were fired into a residence.

They say it's unknown where the woman was at the time of the shooting or if she was the intended target.

Police have not released a description of a suspect.