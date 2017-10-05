Calgary police seek man wanted for assault

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

According to police, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 17, two men and a woman were gathered at a residence in the 400 block of Marlborough Way NE.

At approximately 5 a.m., the resident and the woman, who are friends, were sitting on the front step talking while the other man sat in a vehicle.

It’s alleged that the man in the vehicle became agitated, got out of the vehicle and attacked the resident with an object.

Police said the victim received serious injuries and was taken to hospital by witnesses in the area.

Sterling Gabriel Jimmy, 26, is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault. He is described as Indigenous, approximately 170 lbs, 6’ tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

He has a tattoo of a leaf on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jimmy is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.