Calgary Vigil organized for victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

Tonight, Calgarians will gather at Olympic Plaza to collectively mourn those killed at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday.

The mass shooting left 59 people dead and injured more than 500.

A Calgary-area mother was confirmed to be among the dead after a 64-year-old Mesquite, Nev. man opened fire onto a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival from his room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Tara Roe Smith of Okotoks was the fourth Canadian killed. Jessica Klymchuk, a mother of four from Valleyview, Alberta; Calla Medig, a restaurant worker from Jasper, Alberta; and 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon from Maple Ridge, B.C. also died.

“It hit close to home,” said Robert Fortin, the vigil’s organizer. “There’s been so many things happening and during this one, we lost some of our own people – it’s heartbreaking.”

He organized the vigil to give the city an opportunity to come together and begin the healing process, but also let the families of those who were killed and those injured in the attack know Calgary stands behind them.

“It was kind of a last minute idea but I really wanted to do this,” Fortin said. “This is a big ordeal – it’s not a pretty thing to put together, but we can stand together and Calgary will get through this thing together.”

“Our hearts are full of prayers and blessings for all these people who have gone through this,” he added.