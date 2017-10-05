'Is there any popcorn?' Nenshi reacts to Chabot and Smith conflict

As the conservative candidates go head to head for the mayor's chair, Calgary's incumbent Naheed Nenshi is enjoying the show.

On Wednesday, candidate Andre Chabot challenged Bill Smith to a one on one debate – gloves off – after Rebel Media released a video suggesting Smith's lead could be compromised if Chabot doesn't step down.

The municipal veteran has been receiving threats from Smith supporters telling him to step away from the race. Chabot has even had a rock pitched through his campaign office window.

"Is there any popcorn," said Nenshi. "Because this is sort of fun to watch."

Nenshi said he can't believe in Calgary, in a thoughtful, forward-looking city there are two candidates running for mayor fighting over the endorsement of Rebel Media.

Smith's spokesman Rick Donkers told Metro their campaign has no affiliation with Rebel Media and wasn't committed to a debate with Chabot.

Chabot also said he has no affiliation with Rebel Media, and has not been contacted by them.